Berenberg Bank Boosts Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to 245.00

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from 230.00 to 245.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.14.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after buying an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 194,377 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 433.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.