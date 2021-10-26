Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 341,909 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

