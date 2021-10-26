Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 75.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,228 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.