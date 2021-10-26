Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $165.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BYND. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.83.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $96.00 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.73.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,976,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,327,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

