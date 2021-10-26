Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares traded down 3% on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $92.72 and last traded at $92.90. 26,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,335,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.80.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

