Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.54

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.54 and traded as high as C$16.55. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

