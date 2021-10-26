BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

