Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Raised by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 6.9% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $125,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.67. 24,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.49.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

