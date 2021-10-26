BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1.25 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,221.42 or 0.99924355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00066377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00047044 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.80 or 0.00622782 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004221 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

