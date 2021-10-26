BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $2.37

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $26.16 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00072750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,336.48 or 1.00125374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.67 or 0.06845131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitDAO

