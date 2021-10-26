BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,444,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,144,355 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $26,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 260,176 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 96.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 344,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 169,040 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

