BlackRock Inc. Has $27.76 Million Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of CTO Realty Growth worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTO stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.