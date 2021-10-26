BlackRock Inc. Has $27.97 Million Stock Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.91% of Selecta Biosciences worth $27,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $114,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SELB opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $411.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.