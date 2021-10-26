BlackRock Inc. Purchases 212,451 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $29,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.