BlackRock Inc. Purchases 81,216 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Business First Bancshares worth $28,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $236,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 160.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 79.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

BFST stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.