BlackRock Inc. Sells 32,428 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,428 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of ShotSpotter worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at $11,217,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 133.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $429.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,839.50, a PEG ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

