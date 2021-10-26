BlackRock Inc. Sells 877,658 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,646,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,658 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.15% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.48. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

