BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Holdings Decreased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

NYSE:BLW opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

