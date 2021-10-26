BlockBank 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and $1.16 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlockBank has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlockBank alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00213798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00103862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BlockBank (BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,912,626 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.