Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.