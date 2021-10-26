Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $143.76. 58,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

