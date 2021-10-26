Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $2.92 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.92. 2,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

