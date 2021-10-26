Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $952,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 191.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 564,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000.

Shares of BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

