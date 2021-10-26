Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.33. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

