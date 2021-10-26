BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of ZEB opened at C$38.51 on Tuesday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$24.28 and a twelve month high of C$38.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.65.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.