BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

ZRE traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,255. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$18.72 and a twelve month high of C$27.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.86.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.