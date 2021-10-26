BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

ZRE stock traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.86. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$18.72 and a 1 year high of C$27.91.

