BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.79

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.79 ($63.28) and traded as high as €58.18 ($68.45). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €57.71 ($67.89), with a volume of 1,472,113 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.95 ($71.70).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.38 and its 200 day moving average is €53.79.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.