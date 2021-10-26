Bonded Finance (BOND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.22 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $169,432.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00050951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00212635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00103081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.