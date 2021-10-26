Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boot Barn stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Boot Barn worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

