Boston Scientific (BSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

