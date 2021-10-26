Bridge Mutual Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last Week (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $19.14 million and $414,924.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

