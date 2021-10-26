Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. 256,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,352. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 736.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,011,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

