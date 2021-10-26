Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 263,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 947,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 121,127 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.