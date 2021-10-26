Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 89.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 2,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,080. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter worth $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter worth $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 53.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

