Brokerages Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. Braskem posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $9.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%.

BAK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,821. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

