Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GMDA stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $237.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 38.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 2.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

