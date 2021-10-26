Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report $29.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.18 million and the highest is $30.10 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.37 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,462,000 after acquiring an additional 705,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,687. The firm has a market cap of $898.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

