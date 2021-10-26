Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of research firms have commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,025,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after buying an additional 448,426 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMIA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 30,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.53. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

