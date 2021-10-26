Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post sales of $466.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.20 million and the highest is $467.00 million. McAfee posted sales of $728.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 68,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

