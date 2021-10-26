Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

OSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.