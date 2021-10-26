Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Entegris reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

ENTG opened at $136.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. Entegris has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Entegris by 204.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

