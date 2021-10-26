Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of FR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.13. 9,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $59.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

