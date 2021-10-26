Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.00. 497,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

