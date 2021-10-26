Brokerages Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post sales of $16.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.94 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 billion to $66.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.64 billion to $69.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MET stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 3,035,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

