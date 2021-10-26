Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce sales of $15.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.81 million and the highest is $16.80 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $9.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $56.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.37 million to $61.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.44 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

NTST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 40.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTST stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.07. 240,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $992.32 million and a PE ratio of -2,508.00. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.