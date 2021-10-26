Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post sales of $1.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 315,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $182.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.