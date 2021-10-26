Brokerages Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Tempest Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

TPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of TPST stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,870. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

