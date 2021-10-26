Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $1.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 203.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 178,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 154.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 244,564.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 34,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.31.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.