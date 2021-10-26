Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Vera Bradley reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

